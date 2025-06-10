VA Augusta highlights Trauma-Recovery Clinic and PTSD services during PTSD Awareness Month

PRESS RELEASE

June 10, 2025

Augusta , GA — In recognition of PTSD Awareness Month, VA Augusta Health Care System calls attention to its Trauma-Recovery Clinic and other comprehensive PTSD services available to Veterans.

“No Veteran should feel alone in their struggle with PTSD,” said psychologist Dr. J. Richard Monroe, a leading PTSD expert and manager of VA Augusta’s Trauma-Recovery Clinic. “If a Veteran is ready to move forward on their recovery journey, our clinic offers evidence-based interventions to help them get there.”

VA Augusta’s Trauma-Recovery Clinic offers interventions such as Cognitive Processing Therapy, Exposure Therapy, Skills Training for Affective and Interpersonal Regulation, and Cognitive-Behavioral Conjoint Therapy. Through these and other treatments, Veterans have an opportunity to identify and begin processing pivotal traumatic experiences to place these experiences within a broader life context.