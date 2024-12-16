VA Augusta Homeless Veteran Program ranked top in the nation for exceeding housing placement goal

PRESS RELEASE

December 16, 2024

Augusta , GA — The Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced its Homeless Veteran programs housed nearly 48,000 Veterans in Fiscal Year 2024, surpassing its annual goal by 16.9 percent.

Locally, VA Augusta Health Care System’s Homeless Veteran team exceeded its FY24 goal by an astounding 245.7 percent, which leads VA facilities across the nation.

“We’re proud to be recognized as the leading program in the nation for exceeding our housing placement goals for Veterans,” said Sabrina Faircloth, manager of VA Augusta’s Homeless Veteran programs. “Our commitment to connecting Veterans with high-quality, long-term housing solutions remains steadfast. While we celebrate the significant strides we've made, our ultimate goal is to ensure every Veteran has a safe and affordable place to call home.”

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, can contact VA Augusta’s homeless services care coordinator to get help at Sabrina.Faircloth@va.gov.

Media wanting to coordinate coverage of VA Augusta’s Homeless Veteran program can contact Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov.