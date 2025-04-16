VA Augusta hosts Veteran amputee activities as part of Limb Loss Awareness Month

PRESS RELEASE

April 16, 2025

Augusta , GA — Video/photo opportunities: adaptive cycling and rock wall climbing Media looking to coordinate coverage of VA Augusta’s Limb Loss Month events can contact Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — In honor of Limb Loss Awareness Month, VA Augusta Health Care System will host activities this month to highlight local VA services available to Veterans experiencing limb loss.

"Our program is about more than just medical treatment; it's about building a community of support where Veterans can thrive and rediscover their potential,” said Melanie Rahn, a physical therapist who serves as VA Augusta’s Amputee Rehabilitation Coordinator.

VA Augusta will host each of the Limb Loss Awareness Events at its Uptown campus at

1 Freedom Way in Augusta:

Amputee Support Group : 1 p.m., Thursday, April 17, Room 1G-105

: 1 p.m., Thursday, April 17, Room 1G-105 Adaptive Cycling : 9 a.m., Thursday, April 24, Uptown pavilion (back of campus)

: 9 a.m., Thursday, April 24, Uptown pavilion (back of campus) Rock Wall Climbing: 9 a.m., Thursday, April 29, first-floor courtyard

Veterans seeking more information about VA Augusta’s amputee and other limb differences services can contact Melanie Rahn at Melanie.Rahn@va.gov.