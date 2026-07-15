VA Augusta launches ambulance service with ribbon-cutting event

PRESS RELEASE

July 15, 2026

Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System is proud to announce the launch of its new Emergency Ambulance Service, an in house medical transportation program designed to ensure timely, specialized care for Veterans with complex medical needs.

The service will debut during a ribbon-cutting celebration 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at the Ambulance Bay on the VA Augusta Uptown Campus at 1 Freedom Way.

“This is an important milestone for our organization and the Veterans we serve,” said VA Augusta Interim Executive Director James Doelling. “By bringing ambulance services in house, we’re removing barriers that might prevent our Veterans with specialized medical needs from getting the timely, safe, and dependable transportation they’ve earned.”

Event Details

• What: VA Augusta Emergency Ambulance Service Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

• When: 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2026

• Where: Ambulance Bay, VA Augusta Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA

• Who: Media, Veterans, VA staff, and Veterans Service Organizations

The ambulance service expands VA Augusta’s capability to transport Veterans to and from medical appointments, private hospitals, and its Emergency Department. By establishing this service internally, it aims to strengthen coordinated care, reduce delays, and better support special Veteran populations requiring medical transport.

For media inquiries, please contact VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov.