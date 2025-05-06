VA Augusta marks Mental Health Awareness Month with key events and initiatives to support Veterans' behavioral health

PRESS RELEASE

May 6, 2025

Augusta , GA — Tomorrow: VA Augusta Mental Health Resource Fair, 9-12, Room 3B-125, Uptown campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, VA Augusta Health Care System is proud to announce a series of events and initiatives aimed at enhancing mental health support for Veterans.

3rd Annual Mental Health Resource Fair

On May 7, VA Augusta will host its 3rd Annual Mental Health Resource Fair. This pivotal event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room 3B-125 of the Uptown campus of Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

The fair will feature a wide array of VA Augusta mental health resources and services, providing attendees with an opportunity to engage with VA Augusta mental health professionals, learn about available mental health programs, and connect with fellow Veterans in a supportive environment.

Involuntary Psychiatric Admissions

VA Augusta Health Care System began accepting involuntary psychiatric admissions May 5, 2025. This change marks a shift from the previous practice of referring all such cases to community facilities and underscores the commitment to providing timely, high-quality mental health care within the VA Augusta system.

Veterans admitted involuntarily will receive the same recovery-oriented treatment as those admitted voluntarily. VA Augusta’s inpatient psychiatric unit is fully prepared to support this expansion in care.

Expanding Mental Health Services

VA Augusta offers a comprehensive range of mental health services designed to meet the unique needs of Veterans:

Military Sexual Trauma (MST): VA Augusta provides free, confidential treatment for physical or mental health conditions related to experiences of Military Sexual Trauma for both men and women.

VA Augusta provides free, confidential treatment for physical or mental health conditions related to experiences of Military Sexual Trauma for both men and women. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): The Trauma Recovery Clinic offers outpatient, evidence-based care for Veterans who have experienced trauma.

The Trauma Recovery Clinic offers outpatient, evidence-based care for Veterans who have experienced trauma. Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC): This recovery-oriented, outpatient program helps Veterans with serious mental health concerns.

This recovery-oriented, outpatient program helps Veterans with serious mental health concerns. Suicide Prevention Program: VA Augusta has embraced impactful changes, including the COMPACT Act, which ensures the VA covers suicide prevention care costs even when accessed at non-VA facilities.

Upcoming Developments

VA Augusta will soon open a new, state-of-the-art inpatient mental health unit, further expanding access and enhancing the quality of care for local Veterans.

For more information on VA Augusta’s mental health services and upcoming events, please email Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs at William.Martin6@va.gov.