VA Augusta offers personalized paths of healing to Military Sexual Trauma survivors
PRESS RELEASE
April 9, 2025
Augusta , GA — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month — a crucial time to connect with Veterans and other former service members to share that VA Augusta Health Care System offers free services for military sexual trauma survivors whenever they are ready, at any time of the year.
Military sexual trauma, or MST, is the term VA Augusta uses to describe sexual assault or sexual harassment that occurred during military service. People of all genders, ages, sexual orientations, racial and ethnic backgrounds, and branches of service have experienced MST. For some MST survivors, the experience impacts their physical and mental health, work, relationships, and everyday life, even many years later.
Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs
Phone: