VA Augusta ranks first in the nation for engagement of Veterans with PTSD

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2025

Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System is proud to announce it ranks first among the nation’s VA health care facilities for engagement of Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with evidence-based treatments.

According to SAIL metrics (Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning, the system of standards used in rating the quality of VA health care facilities), a higher proportion of patients with PTSD in the VA Augusta coverage area have engaged in proven therapies than at any other VA health care facility over the past three quarters.

“Our top rank in engaging Veterans with PTSD with evidence-based therapies is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff,” said Dr. J. Richard Monroe, who manages VA Augusta’s Trauma Recovery Clinic. “We pride ourselves on not just offering treatments that work, but also in ensuring that our Veterans remain connected to the care they need.”

In addition, VA Augusta ranks third in the nation for maintaining Veteran engagement once treatment has been initiated, reflecting its commitment to offering treatments that not only have been validated through research but have also been shown effective in keeping Veterans engaged in their care.

The timing of this announcement coincides with the conclusion of Suicide Prevention Month, highlighting the critical role effective PTSD treatment plays in suicide prevention. Engaging Veterans in proven PTSD therapies is a key component in VA Augusta’s strategy to improve mental health outcomes and prevent Veteran suicide.