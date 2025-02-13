VA Augusta reaches new milestone with recent Patient Trust Scores

PRESS RELEASE

February 13, 2025

Augusta , GA — VA Augusta Health Care System proudly announces a significant milestone in patient care, achieving an unprecedented 90 percent patient trust score over a 90-day period.

This milestone marks the first time VA Augusta has reached such a high level of patient trust over three consecutive months. The patient trust scores were drawn from 2,538 patient surveys over 90 days (ending Feb. 4, 2025) and serve as a critical measurement of Veteran patient satisfaction.

“Achieving a 90 percent patient trust score is not just a number; it represents the trust our Veterans place in us every day,” said VA Augusta Executive Director Robin Jackson, PhD. “This accomplishment reflects our exceptional staff who show up every day with the goal of earning the trust of the men and women who served our nation.”

VA Augusta emphasizes a holistic “Whole Health” approach to patient care, advocating for a culture of openness where feedback is used to enhance and personalize services.

VA Augusta Health Care System employs about 2,700 employees who serve more than 50,000 unique Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to its two Medical Center campuses in Augusta, the health care system operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, South Carolina, and Athens and Statesboro, Georgia.

For more information about the VA Augusta Health Care System and its services, please visit www.augusta.va.gov.

Media seeking coverage of the recent patient trust scores should contact Will Martin, VA Augusta Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov.

