VA Augusta receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Augusts, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the May 2026 for repairs to the roof of buildings on its Uptown campus.

Funding projects for VA Augusta in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Replacement of Elevator Systems at the Downtown Augusta Campus

Replacement of the Cooling Tower at the Uptown Augusta Campus

“VA Augusta is on an upward trajectory, as demonstrated by this year’s four-star CMS rating,” said James Doelling, Interim Executive Director of VA Augusta Health Care System. “Funding for non-recurring maintenance projects helps ensure we stay on a positive trend and that local Veterans get the high-quality, timely care they’ve earned.”

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program. Of the total $4.8 billion committed for FY26, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion, which includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: