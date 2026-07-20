VA Augusta receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements
PRESS RELEASE
July 20, 2026
Augusts, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the May 2026 for repairs to the roof of buildings on its Uptown campus.
Funding projects for VA Augusta in the third quarter of FY2026 are:
- Replacement of Elevator Systems at the Downtown Augusta Campus
- Replacement of the Cooling Tower at the Uptown Augusta Campus
“VA Augusta is on an upward trajectory, as demonstrated by this year’s four-star CMS rating,” said James Doelling, Interim Executive Director of VA Augusta Health Care System. “Funding for non-recurring maintenance projects helps ensure we stay on a positive trend and that local Veterans get the high-quality, timely care they’ve earned.”
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program. Of the total $4.8 billion committed for FY26, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion, which includes:
- $915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
- $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.
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