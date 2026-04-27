VA Augusta to host 4th Annual Mental Health Resource Fair
PRESS RELEASE
April 27, 2026
Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System announces its 4th annual Mental Health Resource Fair, scheduled for Monday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Campus at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.
“This event aims to promote access to VA mental health resources and connect Veterans with the support they need,” said VA Augusta’s Dr. Ardra Gilchrist. “Attendees can look forward to a wide range of VA and community mental health resources. It’s a great opportunity for Veterans and their families to network and explore services.”
WHAT: VA Augusta Mental Health Resource Fair
WHO: The Resource Fair is open to Veterans, families, VA staff, and media.
WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m., Monday, May 4, 2026
WHERE: Room 3B-125, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact VA Augusta’s Public Affairs Office at VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Media contacts
Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs
Phone: