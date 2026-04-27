VA Augusta to host 4th Annual Mental Health Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

April 27, 2026

Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System announces its 4th annual Mental Health Resource Fair, scheduled for Monday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Campus at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

“This event aims to promote access to VA mental health resources and connect Veterans with the support they need,” said VA Augusta’s Dr. Ardra Gilchrist. “Attendees can look forward to a wide range of VA and community mental health resources. It’s a great opportunity for Veterans and their families to network and explore services.”

WHAT: VA Augusta Mental Health Resource Fair

WHO: The Resource Fair is open to Veterans, families, VA staff, and media.

WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m., Monday, May 4, 2026

WHERE: Room 3B-125, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact VA Augusta’s Public Affairs Office at VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov.