VA Augusta to host job fair for several positions
PRESS RELEASE
September 5, 2025
Auguta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System will be host a job fair 3 – 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, on its Uptown campus.
VA Augusta will be hiring for several positions including Advanced Medical Support Assistants (AMSA), Supply Techs, Food Service Workers, and Inventory Managers. The AMSA and food service positions are open to all U.S. citizens, while supply tech and inventory manager jobs are limited to Veterans and current and former federal employees.
Date: Thursday, Sep. 11, 2025
Time: 3 – 6 p.m.
Location: Room 3B-125 Auditorium, VA Augusta Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way
Benefits:
- On-site, same-day hires
- Competitive pay and benefits package
- Opportunities for career growth within VA Augusta Health Care System
Requirements for Applicants:
- Bring two photos IDs (one must be a REAL ID)
- Bring a current resume
- Provide 3 professional references
- Bring DD214 (if applicable)
We encourage all interested applicants to attend and take advantage of this opportunity.
