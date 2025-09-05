VA Augusta to host job fair for several positions

PRESS RELEASE

September 5, 2025

Auguta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System will be host a job fair 3 – 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, on its Uptown campus.

VA Augusta will be hiring for several positions including Advanced Medical Support Assistants (AMSA), Supply Techs, Food Service Workers, and Inventory Managers. The AMSA and food service positions are open to all U.S. citizens, while supply tech and inventory manager jobs are limited to Veterans and current and former federal employees.

Date: Thursday, Sep. 11, 2025

Time: 3 – 6 p.m.

Location: Room 3B-125 Auditorium, VA Augusta Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way

Benefits:

On-site, same-day hires

Competitive pay and benefits package

Opportunities for career growth within VA Augusta Health Care System

Requirements for Applicants:

Bring two photos IDs (one must be a REAL ID)

Bring a current resume

Provide 3 professional references

Bring DD214 (if applicable)

We encourage all interested applicants to attend and take advantage of this opportunity.