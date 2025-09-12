VA Augusta to host Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month Open House
PRESS RELEASE
September 12, 2025
Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System’s Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Unit, a leading center for Veteran spinal cord care in the Southeast, is excited to announce a Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month Open House on Sep. 19 at its downtown campus.
“This open house will offer the chance to experience a variety of engaging activities, including adaptive pickleball, virtual reality demonstrations, and some of our spinal cord therapy practices,” said Occupational Therapist Marsha Kameron, who leads VA Augusta’s spinal cord therapy teams. “We’ll also have Veterans and staff available for interviews, providing a firsthand perspective on the care we provide.”
WHAT: VA Augusta Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day Open House
WHEN: 1-3 p.m., Friday, Sep. 19, 2025
WHERE: SCI Main Hall and Outside Parking Area on the first floor of the Downtown VA Augusta campus, 950 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901
WHO: Media, Veterans, and anyone wanting to learn about VA spinal cord care
About VA Augusta’s Spinal Cord Injury Unit:
- Second largest VA SCI Unit in the U.S., serving about 2,400 Veterans.
- Serves as hub for spinal cord care for seven VA medical centers across Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
- Offers lifelong interdisciplinary care, including services from Physical Medicine and Rehab Physicians; SCI Hospitalists; Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners; Registered Nurses; Psychologists; Urologists; Recreational, Physical, Occupational, Speech, and Respiratory Therapists; Vocational Rehab; Assistive Technology; Social Workers; Dietitians; and Pharmacists.
Media contacts
Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs
Phone: