VA Augusta to host Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month Open House

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System’s Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Unit, a leading center for Veteran spinal cord care in the Southeast, is excited to announce a Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month Open House on Sep. 19 at its downtown campus.

“This open house will offer the chance to experience a variety of engaging activities, including adaptive pickleball, virtual reality demonstrations, and some of our spinal cord therapy practices,” said Occupational Therapist Marsha Kameron, who leads VA Augusta’s spinal cord therapy teams. “We’ll also have Veterans and staff available for interviews, providing a firsthand perspective on the care we provide.”

WHO: Media, Veterans, and anyone wanting to learn about VA spinal cord care

WHAT: VA Augusta Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day Open House

WHEN: 1-3 p.m., Friday, Sep. 19, 2025

WHERE: SCI Main Hall and Outside Parking Area on the first floor of the Downtown VA Augusta campus, 950 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

About VA Augusta’s Spinal Cord Injury Unit: