PRESS RELEASE

April 24, 2026

McCormick, SC - VA Augusta to host Veteran Town Hall and Resource Event for McCormick County Veterans and families.

“Our goal is to connect as many McCormick County Veterans as possible with VA health care and benefits,” said Mike Carey, VA Augusta Outreach Coordinator. “Not only will VA leadership address local Veterans’ questions, but there will be VA benefits and healthcare professionals on site to enroll and provide support to Veterans with the care and services they’ve earned.”

WHAT: McCormick County Veterans Town Hall and Resources Event

WHO: The event is open to Veterans, families, and media.

WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon, Thursday, April 30, 2026

WHERE: W.S. Mims Recreation Center, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick, S.C., 29835