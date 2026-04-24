VA Augusta to host Veteran Town Hall and Resource Event for McCormick County Veterans and families
PRESS RELEASE
April 24, 2026
McCormick, SC - VA Augusta to host Veteran Town Hall and Resource Event for McCormick County Veterans and families.
“Our goal is to connect as many McCormick County Veterans as possible with VA health care and benefits,” said Mike Carey, VA Augusta Outreach Coordinator. “Not only will VA leadership address local Veterans’ questions, but there will be VA benefits and healthcare professionals on site to enroll and provide support to Veterans with the care and services they’ve earned.”
WHAT: McCormick County Veterans Town Hall and Resources Event
WHO: The event is open to Veterans, families, and media.
WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon, Thursday, April 30, 2026
WHERE: W.S. Mims Recreation Center, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick, S.C., 29835
Media contacts
Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs
Phone: