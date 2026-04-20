VA Augusta to host Veteran Town Hall and Resource Event for McCormick County Veterans and families

PRESS RELEASE

April 20, 2026

McCormick, SC - VA Augusta Health Care System will join the Veterans Benefits Administration in hosting a McCormick County Veterans Town Hall.

The VA health care and benefits outreach event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 30, at the W.S. Mims Recreation Center at 516 Mims Drive in McCormick, South Carolina.

“Our goal is to connect as many McCormick County Veterans as possible with VA health care and benefits,” said Mike Carey, VA Augusta Outreach Coordinator. “Not only will VA leadership address local Veterans’ questions, but there will be VA benefits and healthcare professionals on site to enroll and provide support to Veterans with the care and services they’ve earned.”

WHAT: McCormick County Veterans Town Hall and Resources Event

WHO: The event is open to Veterans, families, and media

WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon, Thursday, April 30, 2026

WHERE: W.S. Mims Recreation Center, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick, S.C., 29835

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact VA Augusta’s Public Affairs Office at VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov.