VA Augusta Veteran athlete, staff participate in National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

September 11, 2025

Riverside, IA - Melvin Gamble, an Army Veteran and VA Augusta Health Care System patient from Greenville, South Carolina, is participating in the 32nd National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic this week in Riverside, Iowa.

Melvin is taking part in golf and several other adaptive sports activities alongside 225 fellow disabled Veterans, supported by approximately 600 volunteers and 200 coaches, including VA Augusta Recreational Therapist Suzanne Kenrick

The National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities, including golf, cycling, bowling, kayaking, frisbee golf, a rock wall, and workshops. The VA, which sponsors the clinic along with the Disabled American Veterans, hosted the first clinic in 1993 with 90 disabled Veterans.