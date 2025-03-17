VA Augusta Veterans to participate in national Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 17, 2025

Augudta , GA — Seven Veterans who receive their care through VA Augusta Health Care System will participate in the 39th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic from March 31 to April 5 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.

“The Winter Sports Clinic epitomizes the determination of VA Augusta Veterans,” said VA Augusta Executive Director Robin E. Jackson. “I’m excited for our Veterans to add this impactful experience to their health care journey.” The five-day clinic, also called “Miracles on a Mountainside,” offers the more than 400 participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities, including skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing, and other activities. The Winter Sports Clinic is co-sponsored by the VA and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/media. Photos will be updated each day of the event beginning April 1 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/CO/SnowmassVillage/wsc2024.

To request an interview, contact wintersportsclinic@va.gov or call 303-319-3798.