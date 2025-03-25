VA Augusta’s Dr. Lakkimsetti honored for heroic actions in the community

PRESS RELEASE

March 25, 2025

Augusta , GA — During a serene afternoon in Augusta, Georgia, a ceremony unfolded that highlighted the extraordinary dedication of Dr. Vasu Lakkimsetti, a physician at VA Augusta Health Care System.

On March 25, 2025, VA national SimLEARN offices honored Lakkimsetti with the VA Resuscitation Education and Innovation (REdi) coin, a prestigious new accolade, recognizing his heroic actions in the community. The occasion marked him as the first VA employee in the nation to receive this commendation. “Dr. Lakkimsetti’s actions and heroism speak to the caliber of employee one finds at VA Augusta,” said Oscar G. Rodriguez, Acting Executive Director at VA Augusta Health Care System. “The compassion and concern of our providers and staff doesn’t end when they leave the walls of their workplace. For folks like Vasu Lakkimsetti, helping others isn’t a career, it’s a calling.” The story of Dr. Lakkimsetti’s heroism began on a seemingly leisurely weekend in 2023, as he and his young son were enjoying a bicycle ride along the beautiful creeks near Augusta. The tranquility of their ride was shattered by the sound of panicked cries. Following the sound, Lakkimsetti discovered a father standing waist-deep in icy, rushing water, frantically searching for his 9-year-old son who had plunged into the creek after losing control of his bike. Without hesitation, Lakkimsetti sprang into action. Despite the freezing water and chaotic scene, he scoured the stream alongside the distressed father. When hope began to wane, he spotted a blue shoe submerged in the water. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, he dived in and, with Herculean effort, helped the father pull the boy onto a nearby rock. Lifeless, with lips tinged blue, the boy lay on the cold rock. “I think he probably fell down and then got pinned under water,” recalled Lakkimsetti. Lakkimsetti commenced CPR with one hand while using the other to keep the boy pinned to the wet, slanted rock, all the while directing the father in administering rescue breaths. Moments later, the boy vomited and color gradually returned to his cheeks. Emergency services arrived shortly after, rushing the boy to a nearby hospital. The following days were filled with anxious anticipation, but soon promising updates trickled in from the grateful father. The boy showed signs of recovery, soon breathing on his own without need of a ventilator, and his progress astonished everyone. After enduring the traumatic event, he made a full recovery. Overwhelmed with gratitude, the father recalled the profound compassion shown by Lakkimsetti. “When we were in the hospital, Dr. Lakkimsetti showed a lot of concern for my son’s health. He frequently called and left messages, and on the day we were discharged, he came to see us,” he said. “Without any hesitation, Dr. Lakkimsetti jumped into the water and saved my son’s life. Words cannot express how grateful we are.”