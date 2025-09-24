VA awards more than $32 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Georgia

PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2025

Atlanta, GA - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced more than $32 million in grants to seven Georgia organizations to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

The Georgia organizations receiving grants are:

Changing Homelessness, Inc. $15,604,329.00

Central Savannah River Area Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. (CSRA EOA) $1,864,282.00

Volunteers of America Southeast, Inc. $2,098,333.00

Travelers Aid of Metro Atlanta, Inc. $6,148,181.00

Project Community Connections, Inc. $2,230,109.00

Volunteers of America Southeast, Inc. $919,799.00

Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System $3,334,225.00

Throughout fiscal year 2026, the grants will fund the organizations as they help Veterans access:

Housing and housing counseling

Health care

Financial planning services

Childcare

Legal assistance

Transportation

“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling, and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Dr. David Walker, VA Southeast Network Director. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”

The grants are among $818 million in total funds VA is awarding nationwide through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides case management and supportive services to:

Prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home.

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for individuals and families.

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

VA awards grants based on several factors, including the grant recipients’ experience and past performance in providing supportive services to Veteran families, and the need in the area or community where the program will be based.

