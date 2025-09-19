Veterans Affairs Secretary Douglas A. Collins visits VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2025

Augusta, GA - U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Douglas A. Collins visited Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s uptown campus in Augusta, Ga., Thursday, Sep. 18, 2025.

During his visit, Collins met with senior leadership and interacted with VA staff and Veteran patients in the Simulation Lab, Blind Rehabilitation program, and Chaplain services to discuss successes and challenges facing VA Augusta Health Care System.

During his time with VA Augusta’s Blind Rehabilitation staff, Collins visited the studio of “Blind Vet: Now What?”, a cutting-edge podcast launched by VA Blind Rehab Specialist Ashley Boyer. The podcast has reached more than a thousand blind Veterans and their families and caregivers. In addition, he was able to try on smart glasses that use video to capture blind Veterans’ surroundings and relay audio descriptions in real time to the wearer.

Collins also made time to recognize high-performing VA Augusta employees during a coining ceremony. Among the honorees were frontline staff and two clinicians who had performed life-saving emergency care in the community.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, we’re going to put the Veteran first,” Collins said. “It’s folks like you who are ensuring we are making that happen.”

Collins’ meetings with VA Augusta leadership focused on ensuring nurses and doctors have the resources they need to provide high-quality, compassionate care to Veterans. Discussions ranged from staffing needs and infrastructure improvements to strengthening partnerships with local healthcare providers, including Eisenhower U.S. Army Medical Center on nearby Fort Gordon.

In the Simulation Lab, Collins observed some of the latest training protocols that enable VA staff and Fort Gordon soldiers to hone their clinical skills in a controlled, safe environment. The lab, recognized as a SimLearn Innovation Center of Excellence, helps ensure medical staff are prepared for a wide range of scenarios, improving patient outcomes and safety.

“You all are conducting some great training in this lab,” Collins said. “It is crucial that our staff remain at the forefront of medical advancements and best practices.”

PHOTO CUTLINES:

Collins 1: VA Secretary Douglas Collins talks with Blind Rehab Specialist Ashley Boyer about her podcast, “Blind Vet: Now What?,” during a visit to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., Sept. 18, 2025.

Collins 2: VA Secretary Douglas Collins is escorted at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., by Acting Executive Director Lovetta Ford, right, and VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) Director Dr. David Walker, center, Sept. 18, 2025.

Collins 3: During a visit to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., Sept. 18, 2025, VA Secretary Douglas Collins receives a tour of the Sim Lab by Simulation Coordinator Bradley Peduzzi.