First Responder Deflection Support Services

Emergency Services at VA Augusta’s Medical Center

VA Augusta’s Medical Center is the preferred destination of Veterans for emergency treatment. We provide emergent psychiatric care embedded within the emergency department at our VA Augusta Medical Center.

Emergency Department: Phone: Address: 950 15th Street. Augusta, GA 30901 operates 24/7.

Accessing emergency mental health services elsewhere

During an emergency, Veterans can receive emergency suicide care at the nearest or most appropriate emergency department. The VA’s Community Care program has more information regarding emergency care since The COMPACT Act of 2020.

Report emergency treatment received from a non-VA Emergency Department

Care staff or the Veteran are required to report emergency care within 72 hours to the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline at or via the VA Emergency Care Reporting portal.

24/7 VA Services

The VA offers critical services by phone and other mobile technologies. First responding personnel are encouraged to connect Veterans in the field with these valuable services.

Veterans Crisis Line

Call: 988, extension 1. Active Duty, Veterans, and their loved ones can contact the Veterans Crisis Line by phone, online chat, or via SMS text.

Homeless Veterans

Call ; Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and their family members, friends, and supporters, can make the call or chat online with the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans.

Veterans readjusting to civilian life

Call - Combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life at the Vet Center Call Center.

Police

VA Augusta operates 24/7 policing services at our medical centers via dispatchers connected with their community peers.

Call VA Augusta Police:

Business hour services

DETOX

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Emergency Department

950 15th Street (Downtown)

Augusta, GA 30901

Phone:

Present to the Emergency Department to request detox services



Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Walk-in Clinic

3rd Floor Uptown Division of Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

1 Freedom Way

Augusta, GA 30904

Room 3D-104



Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Intimate Partner Violence

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides resources, safety planning, and support for Veterans and their partners impacted by or experiencing intimate partner violence.

For 24/7 emergent needs please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at

1- or Georgia Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 1- .

Domestic Violence Shelters

Aiken: Cumbee Center

Athens: Project Safe

Augusta: Safe Homes

Statesboro: Safe Haven:

Mental Health Same-day Triage Service

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

1 Freedom Way (Uptown)

Augusta, GA 30904

Phone:

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

*Urgent, non-emergent needs*

Substance Use Recovery Center (SURC)

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

1 Freedom Way (Uptown) 3rd Floor -3F

Augusta, GA 30904

Phone:

Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Self-Referrals are Accepted