First Responder Deflection Support Services
VA Augusta supports local deflection, also known as pre-arrest diversions, to reduce or prevent negative outcomes through supportive health care services. Mission: VA Augusta’s Deflection Team’s mission is to help connect our community first responders, crisis services, and community organizations to one source for a vital connection to VA-specific resources when they encounter a Veteran within our community in crisis.
Emergency Services at VA Augusta’s Medical Center
VA Augusta’s Medical Center is the preferred destination of Veterans for emergency treatment. We provide emergent psychiatric care embedded within the emergency department at our VA Augusta Medical Center.
Emergency Department: Phone:
Accessing emergency mental health services elsewhere
During an emergency, Veterans can receive emergency suicide care at the nearest or most appropriate emergency department. The VA’s Community Care program has more information regarding emergency care since The COMPACT Act of 2020.
Report emergency treatment received from a non-VA Emergency Department
Care staff or the Veteran are required to report emergency care within 72 hours to the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline at
24/7 VA Services
The VA offers critical services by phone and other mobile technologies. First responding personnel are encouraged to connect Veterans in the field with these valuable services.
Veterans Crisis Line
Call: 988, extension 1. Active Duty, Veterans, and their loved ones can contact the Veterans Crisis Line by phone, online chat, or via SMS text.
Homeless Veterans
Call
Veterans readjusting to civilian life
Call
Police
VA Augusta operates 24/7 policing services at our medical centers via dispatchers connected with their community peers.
Call VA Augusta Police:
Business hour services
DETOX
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Emergency Department
950 15th Street (Downtown)
Augusta, GA 30901
Phone:
Present to the Emergency Department to request detox services
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Walk-in Clinic
3rd Floor Uptown Division of Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
1 Freedom Way
Augusta, GA 30904
Room 3D-104
Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Intimate Partner Violence
The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides resources, safety planning, and support for Veterans and their partners impacted by or experiencing intimate partner violence.
For 24/7 emergent needs please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at
1-
Domestic Violence Shelters
- Aiken: Cumbee Center
- Athens: Project Safe
- Augusta: Safe Homes
- Statesboro: Safe Haven:
Mental Health Same-day Triage Service
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
1 Freedom Way (Uptown)
Augusta, GA 30904
Phone:
Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
*Urgent, non-emergent needs*
Substance Use Recovery Center (SURC)
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
1 Freedom Way (Uptown) 3rd Floor -3F
Augusta, GA 30904
Phone:
Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Self-Referrals are Accepted