Vaccine Preventive Care

Vaccines Available:

COVID-19 (routine vaccine)

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A/B (Twinrix)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) (Gardasil-9)

Influenza (routine vaccine)

Measles, Mumps, & Rubella (MMR)

Meningococcal B

Meningococcal A, C, Y, and W-135 (Menomune)

Pneumococcal [Prevnar 20 (PCV20)] (routine vaccine)

Pneumococcal [Pneumovax 23 (PPSV 23)] (routine vaccine)

Polio

Rabies

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Shingles (Herpes Zoster) * (Pending standing order approval)

Tetanus, Diphtheria, & Pertussis (Tdap) (routine vaccine)

Typhoid Fever

VA remains committed to delivering world-class care and benefits to all those we serve.

Locations

Vaccines are available at the CBOCs in Aiken, Athens, & Statesboro, Primary Care Clinic, 4D Specialty Clinic, and the Vaccine Clinic.

Numbers to clinics about vaccines

CBOC in Aiken 45611

CBOC in Athens 45511

CBOC in Statesboro 51133

Vaccine Clinic 32881, 32551, or 33268

Influenza (flu) Vaccine

Available in Primary Care Clinic (PCP), 4D Specialty Clinic, CBOCs, Vaccine Clinic, Flu Stations

*Monday-Friday

*Walk-ins are welcome

*Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. -3 p.m.