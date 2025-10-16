Vaccine Preventive Care
We offer several vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program.
Vaccines Available:
- COVID-19 (routine vaccine)
- Hepatitis A
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis A/B (Twinrix)
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV) (Gardasil-9)
- Influenza (routine vaccine)
- Measles, Mumps, & Rubella (MMR)
- Meningococcal B
- Meningococcal A, C, Y, and W-135 (Menomune)
- Pneumococcal [Prevnar 20 (PCV20)] (routine vaccine)
- Pneumococcal [Pneumovax 23 (PPSV 23)] (routine vaccine)
- Polio
- Rabies
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
- Shingles (Herpes Zoster) * (Pending standing order approval)
- Tetanus, Diphtheria, & Pertussis (Tdap) (routine vaccine)
- Typhoid Fever
Locations
Vaccines are available at the CBOCs in Aiken, Athens, & Statesboro, Primary Care Clinic, 4D Specialty Clinic, and the Vaccine Clinic.
Numbers to clinics about vaccines
CBOC in Aiken
CBOC in Athens
CBOC in Statesboro
Vaccine Clinic
Influenza (flu) Vaccine
Available in Primary Care Clinic (PCP), 4D Specialty Clinic, CBOCs, Vaccine Clinic, Flu Stations
*Monday-Friday
*Walk-ins are welcome
*Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. -3 p.m.