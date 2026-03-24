She provides executive leadership and oversight for nursing and patient care services across the organization. Previously, Dr. Boyd served as the Associate Nurse Executive for Education and Research at the Columbia VA Health Care System, where she also regularly served in an acting capacity as the Associate Director for Patient Care/Nursing Services.

Dr. Boyd earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from Clemson University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, and a PhD in Nursing Science from the University of Florida, and a Master of Arts in Exercise Science from the University of Georgia. She is a graduate of the Veterans Health Administration Healthcare Executive Leadership Development Program and a Fellow of the Amy V. Cockcroft Executive Leadership Program and is a VHA Associate Leadership Coach. Dr. Boyd is also a member of the American Nurses Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives.