Casey A Zwirtz MS, RD
Acting Associate Director
VA Augusta health care
Phone:
Casey Zwirtz was appointed Acting Associate Director of VA Augusta Health Care System in April 2026.
Prior to this appointment, he served as Assistant Director of Operations and as Executive Assistant to the Associate Director of Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, where he was responsible for the day-to-day management of multiple service lines and nearly 20 Community Outpatient Clinics.
He holds a Master of Health Care Administration from Oklahoma State University and a Bachelor of Nutritional Sciences from the University of Oklahoma.