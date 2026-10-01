Connie Hampton

Prior to coming to Augusta, Dr. Hampton worked at Va Atlanta since August 2019 as the Associate Director Nursing/Patient Care Services.

Dr. Hampton began her career as a staff nurse at the Birmingham VA Medical Center in 1995. She relocated to the Atlanta VA Medical Center in 2002 where she worked in several Nursing Leadership roles such as Nurse Manager and Associate Nurse Executive of Trinka Davis Veterans Village. Her leadership portfolio allowed her to manage acute care, long-term care, surgery, emergency, and sterile processing. She served as an Acting ADNPCS in 2014 at the Shreveport VA Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana and Interim Associate Director Nursing/Patient care Service at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center for 30 days, after which she was selected as the permanent ADNPCS in 2016.