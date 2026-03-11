She currently serves as Acting Deputy Director of VA Augusta Health Care System.

Previously, Dr. Correa-Colon served as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Amarillo VA Health Care System, where she has also served as the Chief of Compensation and Pension, leading improvements in exam quality and timeliness. Earlier in her federal career she provided clinical care with the Department of Defense at Reynolds Army Community Hospital and with the Indian Health Service in rural South Dakota. Dr. Correa-Colon began her career in Puerto Rico, where she practiced pediatrics for nearly two decades and served as Medical Director of a multidisciplinary center within the Puerto Rico Department of Health providing coordinated care for children and young adults with special health care needs and disabilities. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Universidad Central del Este and completed her pediatric residency at San Juan City Hospital. She is also a graduate of the VA Healthcare Leadership Development Program and remains engaged in patient care through Compensation and Pension and registry clinics.