Previously serving as Assistant Medical Center Director of the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center (JHQVAMC) in Mountain Home, Tennessee.

Mr. Giancola brings over 15 years of VA knowledge, experience, and leadership to his position, first joining the VA as a frontline Program Support Assistant in 2009 at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mr. Giancola earned his Bachelor of Science degree in physiology and neuroscience from the University of California San Diego in 2008, and his Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University in 2012. He has since continued his education as a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a graduate of the VA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program and a fellow of the Partnership for Public Service – Excellence in Government program.