Prior to this detail Dr. Davis has served several roles to include the Interim Assistant Director at Detroit VA Medical Center Director, Clinic Operations at the Jackie Walorski Outpatient Center, Northern Indiana Healthcare System Acting Assistant Medical Center Director, Chief of Voluntary Services, and Health System Specialist to the Director. Prior to VA NIHCS, DeMarico served as the Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff and Group Practice Manager while stationed at VA Black Hills Health Care System in South Dakota, the Chief of Veterans Transportation Service in Louisville, Kentucky and interned in Quality Management at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.

DeMarico began his VA Career by participating in the Graduate Health Administration Training Program (GHATP) as a Fellow in Louisville Kentucky. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana, a Master of Health Services Administration and Master of Business Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio and earned his Doctor of Healthcare Administration from Virginia University in Lynchburg Virginia. Additionally, DeMarico is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. He is a graduate of VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and an active member of the VA Indiana Healthcare Executive Network (IHEN), DeMarico is an Army Veteran and is married with two adult children and a granddaughter.”