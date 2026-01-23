Edward Working

Before this role, he held the position of Chief of Health Administration Service, where he provided executive leadership focused on business operations, patient administration, and programs aimed at enhancing access, service delivery, and organizational performance within the healthcare system. His journey with the VA began at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, where he advanced through various roles in Specialty Care, Eligibility and Enrollment, and Care Transfers, ultimately completing a two-year TCF Compliance Officer/Health System Specialist Internship at the Hampton VA Medical Center.

Subsequently, he worked as the Compliance and Business Integrity Officer and Integrated Ethics Officer for the Canandaigua and Bath VA Medical Centers. In these roles, he oversaw controlled substance inspection programs and played a key part in national CBI modernization initiatives. At the VA Central California Health Care System, Mr. Working took on the role of Supervisory Health System Specialist to the Medical Center Director, providing executive oversight for Patient Advocacy, Patient Experience, and Controlled Substance programs while also acting as a Congressional Liaison. During this time, he undertook detail assignments in Quality Management and served as the Acting Chief of Public Affairs.

A Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy Reserves, Mr. Working is married and has one adult daughter along with three other children. He holds an MBA and an MA in Bioethics, possesses Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification, and has earned graduate certificates in healthcare data analytics and healthcare ethics. Additionally, he is a Certified Master Transformational Coach and has graduated from the Department of Defense Joint Medical Executive Skills Institute, the VISN 2 Leadership Development Program, and the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP 2023B).