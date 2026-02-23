James Doelling

Previously, Mr. Doelling served as Medical Center Director at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, just outside Chicago, a position he began in 2020. Prior to the Hines VA, he served as the Medical Center Director at the Battle Creek VA in Western Michigan.

He has more than 35 years of healthcare experience and over 20 years with VA, including nursing leadership roles at the VA Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island, VA Boston Health Care System, Hines VA, and Los Angeles VA, where he served as Associate Director of Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive for three years.

Mr. Doelling holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Management from Springfield College in Boston and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He also serves as the chairperson for the VHA Senior Executive Orientation Program.