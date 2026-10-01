Dr. Houk retired after 30 years of military service as both a Ranger and Special Forces officer, as well as an Army and Joint Command surgeon. Before joining VA Augusta, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyoming. He is dual board-certified and practices in aerospace and occupational medicine.

He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, a Master of Public Health from the University of West Florida, and a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy. He is also completing a Master of Business Administration at Texas A&M University.

Dr. Houk is a Fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, a Certified Physician Leader, a Certified Healthcare Quality Professional, and a Master Flight Surgeon. He is also completing board certification in healthcare leadership, administration, and management.

An experienced educator, Dr. Houk previously served as clinical faculty for the Army Department of Aerospace Medicine, where he trained Army residents in occupational and special operations medicine.