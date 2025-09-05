Dr. Dolin holds an extensive academic background in nursing, including a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and has additional certifications as a Cardiovascular Nurse and Nurse Executive, Advanced. Dr. Dolin's military service includes roles in both the Army Reserves and Air Force Reserves, reflecting her commitment to enhancing veteran care, patient flow, and organizational processes.

Her career at the VA began as an Oral Surgery Technician while she pursued her nursing education during evenings and weekends. She advanced from a medical-surgical chest pain unit nurse to various leadership positions, including Assistant Nurse in Acute Care, Nurse Manager of the SCI/D Unit D, Assistant Chief Nurse of Perioperative Services, and ultimately Chief Nurse of the Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences Service. Dr. Dolin briefly served as the interim nurse staffing coordinator.

Dr. Dolin previously contributed to our organization as the as the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Downtown Division (DADPCS-DD). She is an active member of the VHA Nurse Qualification Standards Advisory and is committed to participating in wide-ranging initiatives at the organizational, VISN, and national levels.