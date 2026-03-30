Previous VA positions include VISN 7, Medical Center Chief of Staff at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, and Assistant Chief of Staff for the New Orleans VAMC. Dr. Labossiere began his medical career at medical school at the Faculte de Medicine in Port-au-Prince, Haiti from October 1988 to October 1994. He completed residencies from October 1995 to June 2003 at University Hospital in Haiti, Metropolitan Medical Center in New York, New York, and Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida. He completed a Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship and a Nutritional Clinical Fellowship at Columbia University in New York from June 2004 to June 2006 followed by a Geriatric Fellowship at Loyola University in Maywood, Illinois from August 2006 to August 2007.