Russell Van Horn

With 34 years of dedicated service to the Augusta Health Care System—including 30 years in leadership—he brings deep expertise and continuity to the organization. Mr. Van Horn began his VA career as a weekend housekeeping aid and steadily advanced within the Environmental Management Service (EMS). He served as Chief of EMS since 2014 and holds the roles of Pest Management Official and Textile Care Officer for the facility. He has frequently been called upon to serve as Acting Assistant Director throughout his tenure.

A native of Augusta, Mr. Van Horn’s commitment to Veteran care began as a VA Youth Volunteer in his early teens, inspired by the VA’s mission and the tradition of service in his family—he is the third generation of Van Horns to serve Veterans at this duty station. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Brenau University in 1996.

Driven by a lifelong commitment to be a “hero to America’s heroes,” Mr. Van Horn proudly continues his family’s legacy of serving Veterans with integrity and compassion.