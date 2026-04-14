Ms. McGhee is a retired United States Navy officer with 24 years of distinguished service and previously served as the Deputy Nurse Executive for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.

Throughout her military and civilian career, Ms. McGhee has held progressively responsible roles in nursing, healthcare management, and organizational leadership. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Norfolk State University in 2002 and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Central Michigan University in 2013.

A native of Middle Georgia, Ms. McGhee returned to her home community following her military career, guided by a deeply held commitment “to be of service.” This guiding principle has shaped her professional trajectory and led her to join the Veterans Health Administration in 2015, where she continues to serve those who have served the nation.