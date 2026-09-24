Finding Independence Again at VA Augusta’s Blind Rehab Center

At VA Augusta Health Care System’s Blind Rehab Center, Veterans facing life-changing vision loss are discovering strength, purpose, and independence every day. One of those Veterans is Air Force Veteran Rich Skuse, who recently shared his journey on the Blind Vet: Now What? podcast.

After retiring and adjusting to living alone, Rich found himself navigating both a new routine and the realities of progressive vision loss. Determined to regain confidence and autonomy, he enrolled in Augusta’s inpatient Blind Rehab Program—an experience he describes as life‑changing.

Through personalized training in daily living skills, orientation and mobility, adaptive technology, and emotional adjustment counseling, Rich gained the tools he needed to thrive independently. More than the skills alone, he credits the Blind Rehab Center staff for helping him rediscover his resilience and reminding him that independence is still possible, even after significant loss.

His story reflects the mission of the Blind Rehab Center: to empower Veterans with low vision, legal blindness, or total vision loss to reclaim their confidence and rebuild their lives on their own terms. It also highlights the vital role that support systems—family, friends, and caregivers—play in the journey.

As Rich shares in the episode, vision loss affects more than eyesight. It touches every part of life. But with specialized rehab, compassionate instructors, and the right tools, Veterans can continue writing their own stories of strength and possibility.

And with International Podcast Day coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 29, it’s the perfect time to listen, learn, and help spread awareness of the transformative work being done at VA Augusta and across Blind Rehab programs nationwide.

Listen to the full episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/blind-vet-now-what/id1729622456