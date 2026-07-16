VA Augusta launches Emergency Ambulance Service

AUGUSTA, Ga. — VA Augusta Health Care System launched its new Emergency Ambulance Service (EAS) with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, July 16, to improve access to safe transportation for Veterans with specialized medical needs.

“Providing high-quality medical care and transportation to our Veterans is much more than a duty – it is an honor that guides everything we do here at Augusta VA EAS,” said Dr. George Rouse, Paramedic Supervisor.

The new ambulance service provides in-house medical transportation for eligible Veterans traveling to medical appointments, private hospitals, and the Emergency Department. Dr. Andrew Warren, Ambulance Section Chief at VA Augusta, said the program will reduce delays, improve coordination, and support Veterans requiring specialized or urgent transport.

“Our mission is to provide timely, efficient, and safe medical transportation for Veterans,” said Dr. Andrew Warren. “Our team is made up of paramedics and EMT’s outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and ready to serve the medical transportation needs of our Veterans.”

The Veteran Transportation Service will manage the dispatch of the ambulances according to Veteran needs. Alfreda Williams, an Army Veteran, was the first patient to use this new service.

“The medics are very professional,” said Williams, who recently had a knee replacement and used the service to travel between VA Augusta’s Downtown and Uptown campuses. “They made sure I was comfortable and kept asking if I was okay.”

Since Williams, there's been 120 Veterans discharged and transported to local nursing homes or hospitals.

“This is an important step forward in ensuring Veterans receive timely and dependable care,” said VA Augusta’s Interim Executive Director James Doelling. “This service helps our teams coordinate more efficiently, which is especially critical for Veterans with urgent needs.”

The ribbon-cutting included remarks from executive and Emergency Department leadership, a chaplain blessing, and the ceremonial activation of the ambulance fleet.