VA Augusta Veterans Shine at 40th National Veteran Golden Age Games in Tampa

The National Veteran Golden Age Games celebrated its 40th anniversary this year in Tampa, Florida, drawing more than 1,200 Veterans age 55 and over — the largest field in event history.

Story by Kylee Colby, VA Augusta Recreational Therapist

The games, which focus on promoting lifelong fitness, camaraderie, and therapeutic achievement, featured a wide range of sporting events for senior Veterans from across the country.

This year's milestone event was notable for the record number of participants as well as strong representation by women Veterans, who made up nearly one-third of the overall attendees. This demonstrates the growing involvement of women in VA adaptive sports and wellness activities.

Representing VA Augusta, a dedicated team of 20 Veterans made the trip to Tampa — with women making up 30% of the local delegation. The team was accompanied by coaches Kylee Colby, recreational therapist; Melanie Rahn, physical therapist; and Abigail Deese, occupational therapist, who provided support and guidance throughout the competition.

Team Augusta performed exceptionally well, earning a total of 22 awards — including medals and ribbons — across multiple events. Highlights include:

3-on-3 Basketball: Two 1st Place finishes

Two 1st Place finishes Track 1500m: 3rd Place

3rd Place Free Throw: 2nd, 4th, 7th, and another 7th Place

2nd, 4th, 7th, and another 7th Place 800m Track: 4th Place

4th Place Boccia: 3rd Place

3rd Place Horseshoes: 2nd Place

2nd Place 5k Cycle: 4th Place

4th Place 10k Cycle: 8th Place

8th Place Powerlifting: 1st and 3rd Place

1st and 3rd Place Cornhole: 2nd Place

2nd Place Shotput: 3rd Place

3rd Place Powerwalk: 2nd and 7th Place

2nd and 7th Place Shuffleboard: 1st Place

1st Place Pickleball: Two 4th Place Finishes

Two 4th Place Finishes Bowling: 7th place

The VA Augusta team’s success is a testament to the dedication and resilience of its Veterans, as well as the commitment of rehabilitation professionals who help Veterans work toward their fitness and therapy goals. While competition is an important aspect, the Games are also an opportunity for Veterans to focus on overall wellness, social connection, and personal rehabilitation.

As the National Veteran Golden Age Games look toward the future, the VA Augusta community is proud to continue supporting lifelong fitness and the health of its local Veterans. Congratulations to all the Augusta participants and thank you for representing our community with such distinction.