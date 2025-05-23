Baltimore VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents.
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
We’re open for in-person services by appointment only. Please use the information below to make your appointment.
Public Contact (Compensation Benefits): Please use the Visitor Engagement and Reporting Application (VERA) to make a Public Contact appointment.
Veteran Readiness & Employment Services:
Our building is located in the heart of downtown Baltimore, so street parking is extremely limited.
Public parking is available in a parking garage underneath our building. The address is 110 West Lombard St, Baltimore MD.. If you download the iParkit App on your phone beforehand, it is $16 for the whole day.
Our office is easy to access with public transit.
MTA
- Metro: We’re a short walk from the Charles Center Metro SubwayLink station.
- Bus: The downtown area is served by the CityLink, LocalLink, and Express Bus Link routes.
- Use MTA's Trip Planner to find the best routes and schedules
Charm City Circulator
- The Charm City Circulator is a free bus service with several routes that traverse downtown Baltimore and intersect near Charles Center, providing convenient access to 31 Hopkins Plaza.
- Check Charm City Circulator for route maps and schedules
MARC Train
- If you're traveling from Washington, D.C., consider taking the MARC Train to Baltimore Penn Station, then transferring to local transit options to reach 31 Hopkins Plaza.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Upcoming Outreach Events
The Baltimore RO will be present at the following upcoming events:
CBOC Claims Clinic in Cambridge, Maryland on May 21, 2025.
Baltimore Veterans Summit on June 7, 2025.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
We can help you learn about eligibility for VA home loans and request a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). If you have a service-connected disability, we can help you find out if you’re eligible for housing grants.
Get help requesting a COE or filling out paperwork
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Get help applying
We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Get a copy of a VA letter
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
