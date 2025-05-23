Baltimore VA Regional Benefit Office

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents.

Documents A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)

Copies of relevant medical records Personal information Your social Security number

Direct deposit information Information about your dependents Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.

We’re open for in-person services by appointment only. Please use the information below to make your appointment. Public Contact (Compensation Benefits): Please use the Visitor Engagement and Reporting Application (VERA) to make a Public Contact appointment.

Veteran Readiness & Employment Services:

Our building is located in the heart of downtown Baltimore, so street parking is extremely limited. Public parking is available in a parking garage underneath our building. The address is 110 West Lombard St, Baltimore MD.. If you download the iParkit App on your phone beforehand, it is $16 for the whole day.