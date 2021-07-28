Battle Creek VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the west
Take Interstate 94 east towards Detroit. Take exit 85 toward Galesburg/Augusta. Turn left onto South 35th Street. Turn right onto West Battle Creek Street. Stay right onto East Battle Creek Street/State Route 96 east. Turn left onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.
From the east
Take I-94 west towards Chicago. Take exit 95 for Helmer Road toward Springfield. Turn right onto Helmer Road south. Turn left onto West Dickman Road. Turn right onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.
From the north
Take I-69 south towards Fort Wayne/Detroit. Take exit 38 to merge onto I-94 west toward Chicago. Take exit 95 for Helmer Road toward Springfield. Turn right onto Helmer Road south. Turn left onto West Dickman Road. Turn right onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.
Or
Take U.S. Route 131 south. Continue onto I-94 Business Loop west/U.S. Route 131 south. Take exit 34 for Interstate I-94 east. Take exit 85 toward Galesburg/Augusta. Turn left onto South 35th Street. Stay right onto East Battle Creek Street/State Route 96 east. Turn left onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.
From the south
Take I-69 north to I-94 west. Take exit 95 for Helmer Road toward Springfield. Turn right onto Helmer Road south. Turn left onto West Dickman Road. Turn right onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.
Or
Take U.S. Route 131 north to I-94 east. Take exit 85 toward Galesburg/Augusta. Turn left onto South 35th Street. Turn right onto West Battle Creek Street. Stay right onto East Battle Creek Street/State Route 96 east. Turn left onto North 48th Street/Armstrong Road.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI 49037-7314
Intersection: Armstrong Road and Matt Urban Drive
Coordinates: 42°20'50.04"N 85°17'52.56"W