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Events

Check back regularly for updated events and happenings!

Displaying 1through10 of 14 results for All upcoming

When:

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Main Lobby

5838 Metro Way Southwest

Wyoming, MI

Get directions on Google Maps to Main Lobby

When:

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

PACT Lobby

2734 East Apple Avenue

Muskegon, MI

Get directions on Google Maps to PACT Lobby

When:

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

PACT Lobby

5656 South Cedar Street

Lansing, MI

Get directions on Google Maps to PACT Lobby

When:

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

PACT Lobby

1275 Mall Drive

Benton Harbor, MI

Get directions on Google Maps to PACT Lobby

When:

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Building 2 PACT Lobby

When:

Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 6, Auditorium

When:

Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 5 Canteen

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Get directions on Google Maps to Building 5 Canteen

When:

Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 5, Room 20

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Get directions on Google Maps to Building 5, Room 20

When:

Sat. Nov 21, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1275 Mall Drive

Benton Harbor, MI

Get directions on Google Maps

When:

Wed. Dec 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 6

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Get directions on Google Maps to Building 6