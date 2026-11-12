Events
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Displaying 1through10 of 14 results for All upcoming
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Lobby
5838 Metro Way Southwest
Wyoming, MIGet directions on Google Maps to Main Lobby
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
PACT Lobby
2734 East Apple Avenue
Muskegon, MIGet directions on Google Maps to PACT Lobby
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
PACT Lobby
5656 South Cedar Street
Lansing, MIGet directions on Google Maps to PACT Lobby
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
PACT Lobby
1275 Mall Drive
Benton Harbor, MIGet directions on Google Maps to PACT Lobby
When:
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Building 2 PACT Lobby
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MIGet directions on Google Maps to Building 2 PACT Lobby
When:
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 6, Auditorium
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MIGet directions on Google Maps to Building 6, Auditorium
When:
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 5 Canteen
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MIGet directions on Google Maps to Building 5 Canteen
When:
Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 5, Room 20
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MIGet directions on Google Maps to Building 5, Room 20
When:
Sat. Nov 21, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1275 Mall Drive
Benton Harbor, MIGet directions on Google Maps
When:
Wed. Dec 9, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 6
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MIGet directions on Google Maps to Building 6