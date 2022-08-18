 Skip to Content
Patient Carnival

carni

When:

Wed. Sep 14, 2022, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

Pavilion (Building 6, in case of bad weather)

Cost:

Free

Join us for food, fun, games, and prizes! This is for you! 

Last updated: