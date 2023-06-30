Skip to Content
Online S.A.V.E. Training

Veteran Suicide Prevention

When:

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 278 973 925 26
Passcode: rYwAXU

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,474127558#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 474 127 558#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

Learn More | Meeting options

The Suicide Prevention Team would like to offer a monthly online SAVE Training via Microsoft Teams. The training will occur on the third Thursday of the month from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Intended Audience

  •  Veterans
  •  Staff
  •  Visitors
  •  Family
  •  Volunteers
  •  Community Partners

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Last updated: