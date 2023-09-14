Jeep for GI's Free Poker Run

This Jeep Poker Run will be hosted at Wise Men Distillery where the day will both start and finish. Participants will drive Jeeps to visit 5 checkpoints drawing a single playing card at each checkpoint to build your “poker hand”.

the Inaugural Jeep for G. I.’s Poker Run in collaboration with the Veterans Health Administration. This event is to raise awareness for Veteran Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. We want to come together in a fun and exciting way to promote the Veteran Crisis Line, 988 + 1.

For the poker run! Show your pride for the Veterans by dressing up your jeep. Come support in style through either your red, white, and blue's, Veteran gear, or service branch.

Schedule:

8:30am- 9:00am: Registration and Jeep check in for the poker run

9:10am - 9:20am: Drivers meeting

9:30am - 12:00pm: Poker Run

12:00pm - 4:00pm: End of Poker Run celebration

PLEASE GRAB A TICKET FOR EACH PERSON IN YOUR PARTY.

We want to thank every single person who will be in attendance of this event for all your support. We hope to bring this back year after year and grow the community as we grow the awareness for Veteran Mental Health.