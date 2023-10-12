Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Caregiver Appreciation Event

CSP will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as a part of National Family Caregiver Month.

Caregiver Appreciation Events

When:

Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Battle Creek VA Medical Center

And VA Clinic Locations

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

CPS will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as part of National Family Caregiver Month.
 

  • Battle Creek VA Medical Center: Tuesday, October 24, from 1:00 p.m. in Building 7, Room 164
  • Muskegon VA Clinic: Tuesday, October 31, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 150
  • Lansing VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 126
  • Benton Harbor VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 123
  • Wyoming VA Clinic: Tuesday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Conference Air Force Conference Room

 

See more events

Last updated: