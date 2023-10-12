Caregiver Appreciation Event
Caregiver Appreciation Events
When:
Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
And VA Clinic Locations
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
CPS will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as part of National Family Caregiver Month.
- Battle Creek VA Medical Center: Tuesday, October 24, from 1:00 p.m. in Building 7, Room 164
- Muskegon VA Clinic: Tuesday, October 31, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 150
- Lansing VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 126
- Benton Harbor VA Clinic: Wednesday, November 1, from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Conference Room 123
- Wyoming VA Clinic: Tuesday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Conference Air Force Conference Room
