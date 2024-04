VA Coffee With Campers VA Coffee With Campers When: Fri. May 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Van Buren State Park 23960 Ruggles Road South Haven, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Van Buren State Park Cost: Free





Representatives will be on-site to answer questions about VA Eligibility and Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet.

For Onsite Enrollment: Bring you DD214 and previous year’s tax statement. Please call (269) 966-5600, ext. 36212 with any questions.