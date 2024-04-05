Master your Benefits-Veterans Resource Fair
Veteran resources, family event
When:
Thu. May 30, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Hidden Point Park
1062 Nickerson Ave
Benton Harbor, MI
Cost:
Free
Registration requested-walk-on's welcome.
On May 30th from 4-7pm the Berrien Veteran Service Office is hosting an outreach event we call The Masters.
18 “holes” will wind alongside the Hidden Pointe Putt-Putt course in Benton Harbor, leading to the event center where there will be food & fellowship. There will be Veterans benefits information and resources along the course.