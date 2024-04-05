Master your Benefits-Veterans Resource Fair Veteran resources, family event When: Thu. May 30, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Hidden Point Park 1062 Nickerson Ave Benton Harbor, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Hidden Point Park Cost: Free





Registration requested-walk-on's welcome. ext. 8222 or veterans@berriencounty.org

On May 30th from 4-7pm the Berrien Veteran Service Office is hosting an outreach event we call The Masters.

18 “holes” will wind alongside the Hidden Pointe Putt-Putt course in Benton Harbor, leading to the event center where there will be food & fellowship. There will be Veterans benefits information and resources along the course.