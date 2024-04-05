Skip to Content

Master your Benefits-Veterans Resource Fair

Veteran resources, family event

When:

Thu. May 30, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Hidden Point Park

1062 Nickerson Ave

Benton Harbor, MI

Cost:

Free

Registration requested-walk-on's welcome. 

ext. 8222 or veterans@berriencounty.org

On May 30th from 4-7pm the Berrien Veteran Service Office is hosting an outreach event we call The Masters.  

18 “holes” will wind alongside the Hidden Pointe Putt-Putt course in Benton Harbor, leading to the event center where there will be food & fellowship.   There will be Veterans benefits information and resources along the course. 

