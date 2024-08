Women's Health Paddle Boarding

When: Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 12:15 pm – 2:15 pm ET Where: 5500 Armstrong Road Battle Creek, MI Cost: Free





Women's Health is holding a Paddle boarding excursion at Willard on Wednesday, August 21, at 12:15 p.m. Women are encouraged to enjoy some fun in the sun with an instructor led paddle boarding event on Goguac Lake. We will meet in the parking lot across from the golf house and ride to the location.

