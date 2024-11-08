Wyoming VA Clinic 10 Year Anniversary
When:
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
5838 Metro Way Southwest
Wyoming, MI
Cost:
Free
The Wyoming VA Clinic will celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary, to include and Open House and Resource Fair on Thursday, November 14th. Onsite representatives include VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State Benefits, Filing Claims and MyHealtheVet. Bring your DD Form 214, and previous year’s tax statement for onsite Healthcare Enrollment. For questions, please call (269) 966-5600, ext. 36212.