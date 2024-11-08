Skip to Content

Wyoming VA Clinic 10 Year Anniversary

The Wyoming VA Clinic will celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary, to include and Open House and Resource Fair on Thursday, November 14th.

When:

Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

5838 Metro Way Southwest

Wyoming, MI

Cost:

Free

The Wyoming VA Clinic will celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary, to include and Open House and Resource Fair on Thursday, November 14th. Onsite representatives include VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State Benefits, Filing Claims and MyHealtheVet. Bring your DD Form 214, and previous year’s tax statement for onsite Healthcare Enrollment. For questions, please call (269) 966-5600, ext. 36212. 

