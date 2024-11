Women Veterans Focus Group

When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Room 123 1275 Mall Drive Benton Harbor, MI Cost: Free





Attention Women Veterans, we want to hear from YOU! Please join us for a focus group at the Benton Harbor VA Clinic on Tuesday, November 19, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Room 123. If you're interested, please call Jennifer at (269) 966-5600, ext. 32370 as space is limited.

